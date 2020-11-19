Ghanaian counsellor and pastor DY Donkor has advised wives to rather show excess love when they catch their husbands cheating on them.

According to him, showing your husband love rather than abusing him for cheating will let him stay in the marriage forever.

He explained that, women who vent their spleen or complain excessively tend to lose their husbands than those who show more love and concern.

“Show him more love…have a big heart and take your time whiles you keep him comforted. He will think you have a plan for him. If you cook he will want to eat with you because he will be afraid due to his guilty conscience”Counselor DY Donkor added.

MORE:

But if he cheats and you want to take it on a different level of hatred, you are pushing him to continue. Love keeps a man home and hatred will rather push him away, he advised during an interview on Adom FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Meanwhile, the counsellor’s statement has generated debate on social media.

Check out some of the reactions below: