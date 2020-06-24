The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and first president of the Fourth Republic ruled the country from 1981 to 2001.

Former president Rawlings is married to Nana Konadu Agyemang, with whom they have four children including three girls named Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi Rawlings who is the only male child.

The Rawlings family has been under the media’s lens for years for various reasons, but notably, political.

On June 22, 2020, Jerry John Rawlings turned 73 years and the former president posed alongside his family including his wife and three accomplished daughters in family photos.

Kimathi Rawlings, however, was missing in the recent stunning family images.

Below is a compilation of photos and other details of all-four children of former president John Rawlings.

1. Dr Zanetor Rawlings

Dr Zanetor Rawlings is the first child and daughter of former president Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman.

She is the Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korley Constituency of the Greater Accra Region. She is notable for her efforts in championing the rights of children and women in Ghana.

2. Yaa Asantewaa

Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings is the second daughter of the former head of state and president of Ghana. She had her early education at Achimota and later at Trinity College. She earned her first degree from the University of Dublin in Ireland and master’s at Boston University.

3. Amina Rawlings

Anima is the third daughter and child of former president Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman. She is a lawyer and a member of the International Bar Association, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, AIPN, UK Energy Lawyers Group, LCLCBA and Scottish Oil Club.

She had her early education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools in Accra. Amina earned her LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy – CEPMLP from the University of Dundee.

4. Kimathi

Kimathi is the first son and last child of J.J. Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. He received his basic education at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools.

Kimathi earned his Bachelor of Science (Bsc) in International Business from Aston University in Birmingham, England.