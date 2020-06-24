Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has expressed anger at John Boadu, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Agyapong is angry with Mr Boadu for warning Eric Amankwa Blay, an aspirant in the just-ended NPP Parliamentary primaries in the Assin North constituency to return bicycles he seized from delegates after losing the election or be dismissed from the party.

According to the controversial lawmaker, the General Secretary of the party has no right to order the defeated aspirant to return the bicycles.

Mr Blay gifted 250 bicycles to delegates in the constituency prior to the primaries ostensibly to influence the delegates to vote for him.

He, however, after the election secured 44 votes against the incumbent Member of Parliament Abena Duruwa Mensah, who polled 389 votes.

Utterly disappointed, Mr Blay together with some of his supporters, stormed the homes of the beneficiary delegates with a Kia Truck to forcibly retrieve the bicycles from them.

Speaking on Accra-based Atinka FM on Monday, the General Secretary of the NPP described the action of the aspirant as an “uncouth” move that will not be tolerated by the party.

And, has ordered him to return the bicycles immediately or risk losing his membership of the party.

But speaking on Accra-based television station, Metro TV, the controversial MP said John Boadu did not give money to the aspirant to purchase those bicycles hence has no right to order the aspirant to return the bicycles.

“John Boadu doesn’t have any right to ask the aspirant to return the bicycles. You are a general secretary of the NPP and if I use my own money to buy things for delegates, you the general secretary cannot force me to return the bicycles. You have no right,” an angry Ken Agyapong said.

Asked if there was vote-buying in the NPP primaries, Mr Agyapong said he does not know if there was something like that and also declined to comment on it.

Listen to Mr Agyapong in the audio above.