Eric Amankwah Blay, the parliamentary candidate for Assin North who lost in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries has revealed the amount he used in campaigning for the primaries.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday, Mr Blay said aside the bicycles he gave out to the delegates, he spent an additional GHS 100,000 on the delegates.

I spent over Ghs 100,000 on the delegates. I gave monies to each of the 400 delegates, I gave some Ghs 200 and other Ghs 500, he stated. Eric Amankwah Blay

Asked if he would also take back the monies given out to the delegates by sit-in host Chief Jerry Forson, Mr Blay said he would not do so, adding that the bicycles were being taken back from the delegates because they were given out by his financiers who loaned the money used in buying the bicycles.

He, however, did not disclose the loaned amount.

There was drama at Assin North Constituency as the aspiring parliamentary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took away bicycles he bought for delegates.

Mr Amankwa Blay had shared 250 bicycles to delegates prior to the elections as part of his contribution to getting the party re-elected in 2020.

Mr. Blay who was sure of representing the governing NPP lost to incumbent Member of Parliament, Abena Duruwa Mensah.

When the votes were counted, he polled just 44 votes as against 389 votes secured by the MP.