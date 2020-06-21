There was drama at Assin North Constituency as the aspiring parliamentary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took away bicycles he bought for delegates.

Eric Amankwa Blay had shared 250 bicycles to delegates prior to the elections as part of his contribution to getting the party re-elected in 2020.

He had distributed 20 bicycles to each of the polling stations in the constituency and even promised to do more if given the nod.

However, Mr. Blay who was sure of representing the governing NPP lost to incumbent Member of Parliament, Abena Duruwa Mensah.

When the votes were counted, he polled just 44 votes as against 389 votes secured by the MP.

Obviously angry and disappointed, Mr Blay immediately after the elections, stormed the houses of delegates with heavily built men (machomen) to retrieve the gifted bicycles.

Aside the bicycles, Adom News’ Alfred Amoh who followed the story said the defeated candidate also gave each delegate GH₵200 and GH₵500 pending on your location to facilitate their movement to the voting centres.

The peeved candidate expressed shock at the outcome of the election after he promised of a massive victory.

The bicycles

“I’m not talking back the money but as for the bicycles, I need them back” Mr. Blay told Alfred Amoh.

Meanwhile, the Assin North Constituency Secretary, Emmanuel Asamoah said the party leadership will meet Mr. Blay to address the issue.