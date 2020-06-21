Rapper Medikal has taken to his social media page to congratulate Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, after his defeat during the New Patriotic Party Asante-Akyem South constituency parliamentary primary which took place on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The Omo Ada hitmaker, a few minutes after the results were collated said:

Congrats king! You will always be a winner regardless.

Obour’s aspiration to become a Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akyem South constituency did not come to pass.

The first-timer, who was candidate number two on the ballot sheet, indeed came second to incumbent Kwaku Asante Boateng.