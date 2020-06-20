The 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries are over and some big shots have lost their seats.

About 15 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) have lost their seats to newbies ready to face-off against the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary aspirants lined up for the 2020 elections.

Notable among them is Collins Amankwa, Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, who has lost to a newcomer, Akwasi Konadu.

The following have also lost their seats: Seth Acheampong, MP for Mpraeso constituency, Mark Asibey Yeboah, New Juaben South constituency and Vincent Odotei Sowah; Dadekotopon Constituency.

ALSO READ:

Others are Kennedy Kankam, Nhyiaeso Constituency who has lost to Stephen Amoah of MASLOC, Ama Sey, MP for Akwatia has also lost to Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie of Ablekuma North Constituency, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has also lost to Deputy Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Saad Habib of Bortianor-Ngleshie–Amanfro Constituency.

Others include; Chairman of Parliament’s Communications Committee Fredrick Opare Ansah, Chairman of Parliament’s Education Committee William Quaitoo and Chairman of Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee Ben Abdallah.

Chairman of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee Alex Agyekum, also, Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Agriculture Committee Abraham Odoom, Vice-chairman of Parliament’s Roads Committee Kofi Brako and Vice-chairman of Parliament’s Trade and Industry Committee Ato Panford have all lost their seats.