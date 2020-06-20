Failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring candidate for parliament in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has spoken after failing to win the NPP seat.

Mr Oquaye Jnr said he fought a good fight though he did not win.

“I have fought a good fight. I did not win the race. I lost by eight votes. Thanks to all and congratulations to Hon. Adwoa. God bless!” he said.

Mr Oquaye Jnr. was also impressed with the respective protocols that were put in place to ensure the safety of delegates, candidates, and officials during the entire process.