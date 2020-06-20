Incumbent Member of Parliament for Manhyia North Constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwah, has lost to his contender, Akwasi Konadu.

While Mr Amankwah polled 273 votes, his major contender garnered 278 votes.

The Manhyia seat has always been won by the New Patriotic Party since 1996 and could best be described as one of the safest seats for the party in the region, a reason which gives the Manhyia North and Manhyia South constituencies public attention during parliamentary primaries.