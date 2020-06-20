Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia constituency, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, has lost the parliamentary primary to Ernest Yaw Kumi.

Ama Sey, as she is popularly known, lost by just four votes to Mr Kumi also known as Akwatia Star boy.

The incumbent MP, who contested three lawyers, polled 223 votes while Ernest Kumi polled 227 votes.

Bernard Owiredu had 77 votes with Robert Ampretwum garnering 13 votes.

Ama Sey is credited with beating National Democratic Congress candidate, Baba Jamal in the 2016 election.

She polled 21,433 votes, representing 57.21 per cent of the valid votes in the last election.