The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, has revealed names that were hurled at her after defeating her contender, Baba Jamal.

According to the hairdresser turned politician, her nightmares began after she turned down offers to quit the race.

“A lot of people discouraged me from entering politics and contesting the Akwatia seat with the excuse that Baba Jamal was too big for me but I challenged myself that politics was not a boxing race so I can do it,” she said.

RELATED:

She disclosed this when speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

“I went through a lot to wrestle the seat from Baba Jamal and NDC and after defeating him by 5,721 votes, there were speculations in Akwatia that I had run mad and undergoing treatment in Accra when I had come to process my documents in parliament house,” she recounted.

Ama Sey added her husband, who was depressed with the rumours, urged her to return to the area for people to clear their minds and put naysayers to shame.