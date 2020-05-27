The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, also known as Ama Sey, has said she has brought massive transformation to the constituency.

She said in spite of her low educational background, her lobbying skills have paid off in her first term in office.

“I have been able to connect electricity to 22 communities, lobbied for roads, social amenities and improved infrastructure at Akatia,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

To enhance academic work of teachers as well as pupils, the hairdresser turned MP said she has also donated laptops, desktop computers, swivel chairs and motorbikes to Denkyembour district education office in the Akwatia Constituency.

The Akwatia MP said her motivation to improve education in the constituency is to ensure no child suffers her fate.

“I have been humiliated for not going to school so I am investing heavily in education so that all the children will go to school,” she added.

Ama Sey was grateful to chiefs and people of Akwatia who have assured to support her quest to bring massive development to the area.