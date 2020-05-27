Astute football administrator, Alhaji Grunsah, has cautioned Ghana Premier League (GPL) players to desist from womanising in the era of no football.

“Ghanaians don’t help players, players have to help themselves,” he told Adom TV.

READ ALSO

“If you are asked to go and do training and you go and do womanising then it is up to you. If you have a wife that is fine.

“We have seen a lot of players who couldn’t advance their career because of womanising so they [players] need to stop the womanising because it won’t help them,” he concluded.

The GFA has set out a deadline of June 30 to decide whether to continue with the GPL season or annul it due to the Covid-19.