Family of the late Samuel Katernor (Shaba) is asking the police administration to consider the firing or immediate transfer of District Commander for Prampram, Superintendent Issah Cantona.

The family believes Supt. Cantona is conducting himself in a manner that is likely to impede investigations into circumstances leading to the murder of their son.

Samuel Katernor is said to have been shot on May 14 whilst working with his colleagues on a parcel of land at Prampram by an armed group led by a traditional leader in the area.

This follows a confrontation between them over ownership of the land.

The family said the armed persons initially chased Mr Katernor’s boss to the site but the deceased with his colleagues fended off the attack where the assailants were pursued to Ningo.

But the incident did not end there as the deceased was later shot.

At a press briefing at Ashaiman, family head, Katernor Moses Teye, called on the police hierarchy to delve into the matter.

The case initially under the Prampram district command has been transferred to the Homicide Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department at the national headquarters.

According to the family, a narrative by Supt Cantona that the deceased fell off a motor after allegedly attacking a resident in the area is palpably false.

Mr Teye said autopsy report from the Police Hospital in Accra confirmed the family’s earlier position that he was shot from behind whilst leaving the site of work on a motorbike.

“ So far, no arrest has been made despite knowing the suspects behind this callous murder,” he said.

Pregnant wife of the deceased, Fatiah Ibrahim, who could not control her tears, said she is in an unbearable pain over her husband’s murder.

“Look at me, my husband is all I had but was killed without any provocation. Who is going to take care of me and the children at this point?

“I am begging the Inspector General of Police to intervene to ensure that justice is served,” he pleaded.

The deceased’s mother, Mary Tetekpor also wants the culprits rounded up.

In-laws of the deceased believe justice can prevail if the police headquarters is fed with the right information.

Meanwhile, when Supt. Cantona was contacted, he denied all allegations leveled against him.

He added that he will wait for full outcome of the investigations for the way forward.