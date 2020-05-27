Patrons of Adom 106.3 FM, especially listeners of the station’s flagship morning show, Dwaso Nsem, have taken to social media to react to show host Captain Smart’s departure from the station.

For many, it’s more of mixed feelings as the station’s Management organised a send-off ceremony for Captain Smart who hosted his last show on Thursday.

Most of the fans couldn’t hold back their tears when the announcement was made, especially for those who witnessed Management’s virtual send-off ceremony on facebook live.

Below are some of the reactions from fans: