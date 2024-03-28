The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare made a special appearance on Adom FM’s drive time show, Ofie Kwanso at the Linda Dor Rest Stop on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

His visit on Thursday March 28, was to education motorists and revelers gearing up for the Easter celebrations at Kwahu in the Eastern region

During his interaction with show host, Jerry Justice, the IGP shared essential tips to ensure a safe and incident-free Easter celebration.

With thousands of revelers expected in Kwahu, the IGP stressed the need to for revelers to adhere to traffic regulations, avoid reckless driving and stay vigilant on the roads.

The Police chief commended the Adom FM’s team for the planned activities to entertain and thrill patrons.

The IGP emphasized the need for collective responsibility to ensure a secured and enjoyable celebration for all.

