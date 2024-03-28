The one-week observation of late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah will be held today, March 28, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

A lot of dignitaries are expected to attend to commiserate with the family.

Government appointees, Ministers, Members of Parliament, leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and political figures from other divides are also expected to grace the occasion.

John Kumah who was also a Deputy Finance Minister passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, aged 45.

He left behind a wife and six children.

