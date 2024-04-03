Young Ghanaian rapper Danito emerged winner of Star Beer’s Kasahari competition, which took place during Adom FM’s Kwahu Easter Mega Bash concert.

The intense competition, hosted by Don Itchi, sparked fire when the Kasahari rap squad mounted the podium and battled themselves out, cementing their prowess as lyricists.

The competitors were eliminated one-by-one until Danito secured his victory. His flow and dexterity synced with the crowd, who were eager to see him emerge as champion.

Star Beer gave him an undisclosed amount of money for his rap talent to motivate his career and talent.

