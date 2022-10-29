The Odikro for Akwaboa in the Kwahu West Municipality of Eastern Region, Nana Kofi Osei, and three retired soldiers, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in galamsey.

The suspects were arrested in a joint military-police operation in collaboration with the Assemblies (DISEC) along River Pra at Kofi Dede.

The Odikro and the ex-soldiers reportedly claimed ownership of the concession under the company name TLG mining company.

Other illegal miners, who were working at the mining site, are said to have escaped upon sighting the operation team.

About 12 mining equipment including excavators abandoned at the site were impounded while tents used by the illegal miners as shelter were set ablaze.

The miners have destroyed acres of vegetation and polluted the Pra river which some of the community members rely on.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwawu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, in an interview with Adom News, said they will not relent on this fight and assured it will continue.

He added that though the areas are not in his jurisdiction, he has teamed up with Kwawu East District Chief Executive, Isaac Agyapong because it seems Kwawu West Municipality is not taking any action against galamsey.

The District Chief Executive for Kwawu East, Isaac Agyapong, assured the residents along river Pra that they should have confidence in them because from now onwards, they are going to deal with illegal miners in the area who are destroying water bodies.

Also, Nana Tenkorang Adarkwa, chief of Kwawu Praso, said because of the galamsey activities in the area, they can’t even fetch water for anything and not even for farming.

He, therefore, appealed to the authorities to help in galamsey fight.