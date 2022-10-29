A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been lynched by unknown assailants at Kasoa Free Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

A preliminary investigation by the Police indicates that the deceased was beaten before passing on.

In an interview with Adom News, the Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah, said he could not confirm whether the person is a thief or he was robbed.

Mr Amoah indicated the identity of the deceased is yet-to-be established and pleaded with families whose relative left home and is yet to return to visit the Police station.

He, however, said the body has been conveyed by the Kasoa District Police Command to the Police Hospital for preservation while investigations are ongoing.