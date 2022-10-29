The final funeral rites and burial of the late Paramount Chief of Tema, Osonŋaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, has been held.

The ceremony, which saw the display of the rich Ga culture, came off on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema.

A number of activities took place ahead of the funeral and burial, including a 5-hour total blackout in the Tema municipality in accordance with customs and traditions.

Also, as part of the activities, schools were not opened on October 27 and 28, 2022, while shops in the Tema Metropolis were closed on October 28 and 29, 2022, as residents joined scores of sympathisers from far and near as well as traditional leaders to mourn their hero.

The deceased was touted by many as a chief whose life is worth emulating.

The activities will be climaxed on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service.

