The final funeral rites and burial of the late Paramount Chief of Tema, Osonŋaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

A number of activities have been earmarked ahead of the funeral and burial, which was formally unveiled by the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) yesterday at Tema Manhean.

Giving details on the funeral rites, the Akwashongtse and a member of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Tetteh Tsru Orkoor, said the activities, which began in August this year, will continue throughout the Tema Traditional Area to Saturday, November 12, 2022.

According to him, paying of homage by invited guests, tribal heads and clan heads will take place on October 28, while the final funeral rites and sitting in state for reposing activities will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Nii Kraku II Sports Complex. The activities will be climaxed on Sunday, October 30, 2022 with an interdenominational thanksgiving service.

The Mankralo of Tema and Acting President of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Adjetey Agbo, expressed appreciation to the funeral planning committee for responding to the call to give the late chief a befitting farewell.

As part of the activities, the Mankralo said schools will not be opened on October 27 and 28, 2022, while shops in the Tema Metropolis will also not be opened on October 28 and 29, 2022, to honour the late chief.

Present at the launch were the MCE for Tema, Yohane Armarh Ashitey, MP for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, tribal and clan heads, members of the Tema Traditional Council, the Regent of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adjor among other dignitaries.