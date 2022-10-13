A throwback photo capturing some Ghanaian legends has popped, sending internet users in a state of frenzy.

The photo captured Sarkodie, Sulley Muntari and Funny Face together while posing for the camera.

It was taken at at time they were at the peaks of the respective careers some few years ago.

Sarkodie was in his elements, flashing a gangster sign, Muntari, focusing on the camera while Funny Face attempted to take a selfie of the moment.

The photo has stirred emotions online as it has taken fans on a backpedal to the times the celebrities were living humbly.