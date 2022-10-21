The Ashanti Regional Forestry Commission has arrested two Chinese illegal miners at compartment 127 of the Oda river forest reserve in the Ashanti region.

The arrest was in a joint operation with the Bekwai District Assembly led by the Regional Forestry Commission boss, Clement Omari.

Speaking to Adom News, Mr Omari gave the identities of the illegal miners as Qin Weida, 50, and Shi Renxiang, 46.

He indicated the two are mechanics who live at Bekwai.

When quizzed on how the Chinese nationals got access to the forest reserve, Mr Omari said the forestry commission could not have given them the permit and turned around to arrest them.

He cautioned Ghanaians to take a lesson from the arrest of the Chinese and bear in mind that no one will be spared in illegal mining irrespective of his/her nationality.

Qin Weida and Shi Renxiang have since been handed over to the Bekwai District Police command for further investigation and prosecution.