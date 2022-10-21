President Nana Akufo-Addo has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA), headed by Kurt Okraku, to refrain from any decisions taken by the Black Stars technical team on players ahead of the World Cup.

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is expected to release a preliminary list today or by the close of the week, GFA reports confirmed.

“Otto Addo will submit his provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup today or by close of the week,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

The FA in recent times has been accused of interference in technical decisions in the Black Stars camp rather than invited players based on merits for international games.

Less than a month to the Mundial, President Akufo-Addo has urged the FA to give the technical team a room to make their own decisions.

“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.

“What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that,” the President said to Mr Okraku during their visit to the Jubilees House.

Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal, November 24 before taking Uruguay and South Korea respectively.