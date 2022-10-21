The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has called for the arrest and prosecution of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

Their call comes on the back of the suspension of Bosome Freho District Chief Executive (DCE), Yaw Danso, over his alleged involvement in galamsey.

At a press conference, the NDC said Mr Danso’s suspension “is meaningless if it does not culminate in the arrest and prosecution of the galamsey grandpapa Wontumi.”

The Regional Communication Director, Abass Nurudeen, who addressed the briefing, added that it is hypocritical for President Nana Akufo-Addo to suspend Mr Danso, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional chairman remains untouched.

To him, the government’s posture in handling the galamsey allegations against the NPP Regional Chairman, Wontumi proves the fight against the menace has been lost.

“It is an insult of the highest degree for President Akufo-Addo to ‘parade’ Chairman Wontumi in front of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his recent visit to Manhyia while vowing to fight galamsey.

“If President Akufo-Addo has any respect for the chiefs and people of the Ashanti region, he must distance himself from his Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi who has gained notoriety for the very act he purports to be fighting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey has also called for the arrest of Wontumi for his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the country.

In a statement issued on October 13, the Coalition said Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi’, is complicit in flouting mining laws, especially in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The Coalition believes government has not shown the needed commitment to fight galamsey, despite its devastating effects.

Chairman Wontumi has, however, rubbished claims that he is involved in illegal mining.