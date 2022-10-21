Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that the Black Stars will open camp on November 10 ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The West African country is making its fourth Mundial appearance after missing out on the last edition hosted in Russia.

As part of the team’s preparations for the global showpiece in Qatar later this year, Ghana will take on Switzerland in their final preparatory game.

Speaking in an interview, Asante Twum, said, “The Black Stars will open camp on November 10.

“The Black Stars will play Switzerland in an international friendly game in Abu Dhabi before flying to Qatar for the tournament,” he added.

Ghana has been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.