Some 25 foreign nationals – 24 Chinese and 1 German-were denied entry into Ghana on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This was revealed by the Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Laud Affrifah, at a press conference held by the Information Ministry on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

READ:

Coronavirus church ban: Prophetess arrested![photos]

Coronavirus: Why prisoners cannot be freed

According to Mr Affrifah, the foreign nationals were denied entry into Ghana following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ban on incoming flights from countries with more than 200 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus.

He further noted that flights diverted to Ghana from Abidjan due to issues with the latter’s airport tarmac, on Wednesday, March 18 were denied landing.

An Ethiopian Airline, which also landed at the Kotoka International Airport without permission, was refueled and sent back. Passengers on-board the plane were not allowed to disembark.