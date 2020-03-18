Drake is taking precaution after he came in contact with basketball star, Kevin Durant who has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Page Six, the ‘When to Say When’ rapper is self-quarantining at his mansion in Toronto after partying with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant just days before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The friends were seen hanging out at West Hollywood hotspot ‘The Nice Guy’ eight days ago. Drake posted a photo on Instagram of them leaving the restaurant. “Life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” he captioned the pic.

Drake is seemingly already getting accustomed to his new lifestyle. He posted an Instagram Story from his home basketball court, writing, “My life for the next however long.”

@Drake documents his quarantine experience for Instagram :

.@Drake documents his quarantine experience for Instagram 🏀:



“My life for the next however long” pic.twitter.com/zFmFv841Zk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020





Durant is one of four Nets players who have tested positive for coronavirus. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the Nets said in a statement.

Drake, who just broke the record for most Billboard Hot 100 entries of all time, will have more time to work on his highly-anticipated album now that the border between Canada and the U.S. has been temporarily closed for non-essential travel. The project, which follows 2018’s Scorpion, is due sometime this year.