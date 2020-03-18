The about 381 people deemed as contacts to the six people who have tested positive for coronavirus have not exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie, revealed this at a news conference in Accra, Wednesday.

He noted that, though the 381 tested negative, their cases are being managed in isolation.

Also, Dr Sarkodie noted that, the six, who tested positive and are receiving treatment, are in stable condition.

So far, stringent measures put in place by the government to manage the spread are being adhered to at all points of entry.