Three Ghanaians have so far died as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping across the globe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, confirmed the news of the deaths to journalists in Parliament Wednesday afternoon.

The deaths occured in Italy and Denmark, the minister confirmed.

Giving further details, the Foreign Affairs Minister said two of the deaths occured in Italy while one happened in the Scandinavian country of Denmark.

She, however, said the situation wasn’t critical and wouldn’t require the evacuation of Ghanaians in these hard-hit countries.

She has advised Ghanaians abroad to be careful.

Click here for more news on coronavirus.

Find video of the minister breaking the news at the forecourt of parliament above.

More soon…