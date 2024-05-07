Drake’s security guard was shot near to the rapper’s $100 million Toronto mansion in a drive-by shooting, reports say.

The incident unfolded in the upscale neighborhood of Bridle Path shortly after 2am, as a 48-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being found in the street badly injured.

It is unclear if the artist was home at the time of the shooting. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and reports indicate they are still at large.

Sources told the Toronto Sun that the victim was Drake’s security guard, and witnesses said he was shot multiple times during a ‘drive-by shooting.’

It comes amid his ongoing viral feud with rival rapper Kendrick Lamar. Although officials have not indicated any early link to the shooting, Drake is said to be ‘cooperating’ with investigators.