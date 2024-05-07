Drake’s security guard was shot near to the rapper’s $100 million Toronto mansion in a drive-by shooting, reports say.
The incident unfolded in the upscale neighborhood of Bridle Path shortly after 2am, as a 48-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being found in the street badly injured.
It is unclear if the artist was home at the time of the shooting. A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and reports indicate they are still at large.
Sources told the Toronto Sun that the victim was Drake’s security guard, and witnesses said he was shot multiple times during a ‘drive-by shooting.’
It comes amid his ongoing viral feud with rival rapper Kendrick Lamar. Although officials have not indicated any early link to the shooting, Drake is said to be ‘cooperating’ with investigators.
The area around Drake’s mansion, built by the star in 2015 for a reported $100 million, was restricted by a police perimeter amid the ongoing investigation.
The victim was found several streets away, and his injuries have been described by officials as serious, but non-life threatening.
He was raced to Sunnybrook Hospital and received emergency surgery, with one of the wounds believed to be to the upper chest.
It is unclear why police set up a perimeter at Drake’s home when the shooting was streets away, however sources told CP24 that Drake has offered to cooperate with investigators as they probe the shooting.
Around an hour earlier, a man was shot dead and a woman was injured in another shooting in Oakwood Village, roughly nine miles away. It is unclear if the two shootings are related.
The location of the shooting at Drake’s Toronto mansion comes amid his ongoing feud with rival rapper Kendrick Lamar, who used the same mansion to taunt Drake this week.
As the two men have released ‘diss tracks’ against each other the last few weeks, Lamar shared the cover for his track ‘Not Like Us’, featuring Drake’s mansion covered in markers for a sex offender app.