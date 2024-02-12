Popular Canadian rapper and singer, Drake has generously gifted a fan $100,000 for completing chemotherapy.

This happened while he was performing at the Nashville, Tennessee stop of his and J.Cole’s collaborative Tour after he saw a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo.”

“Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there. I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night.

“We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best,” Drake said as the crowd roared.

The fan, Lauren Schwallier battled with breast cancer and has successfully completed her chemotherapy treatment.

