Popular South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, has disclosed the reasons behind his breakup with Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his son.

Cassper Nyovest admitted to struggling with sex addiction which he said had a detrimental impact on his relationship with Majozi.

He made the revelation in a podcast where he delved into the details of his past relationship and the challenges he faced.

He disclosed that he has personal struggles with sex addiction and immorality, which Majozi was not excited about.

Cassper Nyovest expressed remorse for the pain he caused his former partner, acknowledging his past behavior as “hurtful.”

“I was addicted to sex and sexual immorality in general. I had such a big ego, and I thought I was better than everyone else. I was humble in the sense that I was a good person, and I didn’t offend anyone. I was headed straight for hell if I didn’t have that wake-up,” he confessed.

Reflecting on his journey of self-discovery and transformation, Cassper Nyovest shared that he had turned to Christianity and embarked on a path of spiritual renewal.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years,” Cassper Nyovest candidly confessed during the podcast.