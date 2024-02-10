Two young Ghanaian dancers, Afronita and Abigail of Talented Kids, will be representing the country at the 2024 British Got Talent.

Afronita confirmed in an Instagram post about their audition but it is unclear when it will air.

A video of their rehearsal before their audition was shared on social media.

💃🏽: Ghana’s @Afronitaaa & Abigail of @tv3_ghana’s Talented Kids dance rehearsal prior to their Britain’s Got Talent(@BGT) audition in the UK🇬🇧.



They will be the first Ghanaian home-grown dancers to represent the nation for the 17th season of the @ITV competition. https://t.co/cpgeh70yuC pic.twitter.com/MGNPyH6zJI — 🚨In Case You Missed It🇬🇭 (@ICYMIGhana) February 10, 2024

Meanwhile, on Friday, British Got Talent shared a picture of the two with the caption “Thanks for bringing the sunshine.”

Also, in a Facebook post, they shared the dancers photos along with pictures of other taking part in the audition.

Afronita and Abigail are the first home-grown acts to represent Ghana in this season of the show.

This comes after Afronita parted ways with the popular dance crew DWP, which she joined at age 14.

Sharing a statement on her exit, DWP noted “It was a tough decision to let Afronita go, but her move is in line with the mission of Dance With A Purpose (DWP) Academy; to build brands out of all the young and gifted personalities that join the family.”