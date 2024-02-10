Liverpool returned to the top of the table as they got back to winning ways against struggling Burnley in front of a club-record league crowd at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were looking to respond after last weekend’s defeat by Arsenal, and having fallen a point behind Manchester City.

They took the lead through Diogo Jota’s header from a corner which Burnley keeper James Trafford failed to claim.

The Clarets, who have been in the relegation zone for most of the season, levelled before half-time through Dara O’Shea’s superb header before Luis Diaz restored the lead in the 52nd minute.

Burnley had several chances to equalise before Darwin Nunez’s header from Harvey Elliott’s cross sealed the points.

On a tetchy afternoon, both Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Burnley boss Vincent Kompany were booked by referee Tim Robinson for protesting after decisions went against their teams.

Liverpool were without first-choice keeper Alisson because of illness but stand-in Caoimhin Kelleher made a fine save to deny David Datro Fofana an equaliser when the score was 2-1.

The Reds, watched by a crowd of 59,896, had briefly been replaced at the top of the table after City’s 2-0 win over Everton in the early kick-off.

But Liverpool reclaimed their two-point advantage – albeit having played one game more than their nearest rivals – while Burnley remain 19th.