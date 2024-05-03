A potential thriller between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will headline Round 36 of the Premier League, set to be played from Friday 3 to Monday 6 May 2024

The meeting of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will be the headline Premier League fixture for the weekend, with the Reds pushing hard in their bid to win the title, while Spurs are chasing qualification for European football.

With the pressure of the season conclusion mounting, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant that his side has the nous and character for a glorious finish: “We talk and remind the boys of the things we are really good at because we are really good.

“That’s the reason we are where we are, we just have to show that every day and that’s now the situation. That’s not new, for some the situation might be a bit new but that’s when the more experienced players have to step in and lead the pack on the pitch.”

The weekend’s action opens on Friday night with a relegation six-pointer between Luton Town and Everton at Kenilworth Road, with Toffees manager Sean Dyche urging his side to shrug off recent points penalties (for breaching profit and sustainability rules) and fight for their place in the English top flight.

“What’s done is done. We’ve just got to stay in line, stay connected, and take on the next challenge. The club’s had a few knocks recently, let’s all pull together and get it done,” said Dyche.

Saturday opens with Arsenal chasing three key points in the title race when they host Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, while Manchester City will have their chance for a response in the evening kick-off when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Sunday, prior to the Liverpool v Tottenham match, offers up a London derby between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge, while the round-closer arrives on Monday night and pits Crystal Palace against Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles could well have Marc Guehi back from a knee injury, with the defender hoping to return and make a late bid to be included in the England squad for Euro 2024: “That’s the plan,” said the Abidjan-born centre-back. “Hopefully I can come back and help the lads in the last few games. I’m just waiting to get back in and play.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 3 May

21:00: Luton Town v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 4 May

13:30: Arsenal v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Brentford v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Burnley v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

18:30: Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 5 May

15:00: Chelsea v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:30: Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 6 May

21:00: Crystal Palace v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2