Large portions of the once-vibrant wetlands are being taken over by encroachers and real estate developers, putting the Sakumo and Tema Ramsar sites in danger.

Many finished and incomplete structures that have invaded the buffer and core zones of these protected sites now stand in their stead.

Over the years, there have been many obstacles to overcome in the reclaiming of these regions, such as judicial injunctions that have impeded development and political meddling.

Many of these illegal constructions are still in place even after the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Tema West Assembly placed signs stating to “stop work” and “produce permit” as early as 2022.

The sites were recently visited by Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, who brought attention to the gravity of the situation and the necessity for swift action to save these ecological riches.

Mr. Glover ordered for the removal of any legal obstacles that might be impeding Police enforcement and voiced alarm about the ongoing invasion.

He said instead of focusing on keeping the injunction in place and making sure the proper steps are followed, the TMA lawyer should endeavour to get the injunction lifted.

This entails removing the unapproved structures and enforcing the markers on the premises.

“I’m told by the Chief Executive of TMA that there was an injunction on the assembly on his predecessor that they shouldn’t come into the area when they did the markings on these properties so because of that fear and respect to the law, they’ve not been able to come back because when you see a TMA official hanging around to enforce it, it becomes a problem, but the question is the TMA lawyer, what was he doing?”

“If people are doing illegality, why do we sit down and allow an injunction to hold as of now? We should move towards it and take the injunction off, and be able to work and ensure the right things are done. Having seen this, we’ll hold a brief discussion, and maybe they can go back to the court to lift the injunction and make sure the right things are done.” he told Citi News.

