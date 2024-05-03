Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that his argument with Mohamed Salah has been “completely resolved”.

Salah clashed with Klopp as he was about to come on during last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The Egypt forward, 31, declined interview requests after the game, saying: “There’s going to be a fire today if I speak.”

But Klopp said on Friday: “There’s no problem. We are absolutely fine with it. It’s a non-story.”

Klopp, who has already announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season, started Salah on the bench at West Ham and introduced him as a 79th-minute substitute.

Hammers forward Michail Antonio made it 2-2 as Salah was waiting to come on and the draw all but ended Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes.

Salah seemed frustrated at something Klopp said and was shepherded away by team-mates Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

“I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectations from the outside,” Klopp added.

“If we didn’t know each other for that long I am not sure how we would deal with it but we have known each other for that long and respect each other so much that it’s really no problem.

“The best situation would be everyone is in the best place, we win the games and score loads of goals then yes, the situation probably would not have been like that because Mo wouldn’t have been on the bench in the first place. It all depends on each other.”