Two people have sustained injuries with several properties destroyed after fire gutted a premix station at Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident occurred at about 8:05 am on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The swift intervention of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other areas and causing further havoc.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said two pumps were dispatched from the ManKessim and Cape Coast Metropolitan Fire Stations.

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, firefighters immediately deployed foam solution to combat the premix fuel induced blaze, effectively containing the fire and preventing its further spread,” the statement added.

The injured persons were transported to the Anomabo hospital by concerned neighbours for medical treatment.

Investigation is currently to establish the cause of the fire.

