The Parliamentary Select Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs has applauded the cutting-edge Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System following a visit to two (2) sites at Nungua and Chokor.

The visit which was facilitated by Nana Abrokwa Asare, the Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat aimed to assess the functionality of the recently inaugurated system that promises to revolutionize Ghana’s premix fuel supply chain.

The Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System, commissioned by Vice President Dr. MahamuduBawumiah on Tuesday 5th September,2023, has garnered attention for its potential to bring unparalleled efficiency and transparency to a sector historically challenged by diversion, hoarding, and illegal activities.

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee engaged in an in-depth evaluation of the system, meticulously examining its dispensing control units, fuel level sensors, card utilization systems, and web/mobile applications.

The Committee sought to gauge how the technology addresses issues of transparency, accountability, and stakeholder collaboration.

Nana Abrokwa Asare, Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, expressed optimism about the system’s potential.

He stated, “The premix fuel automation project represents a significant step forward in our commitment to creating a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in the fishing industry. By implementing this advanced technology, we are effectively removing the loopholes that unscrupulous individuals have exploited in the past, thus promoting fairness, accountability, and sustainability.”

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee, John Osei Frimpong applauded the value of the project and its capacity to guarantee efficiency.

“Our visit today has showcased a remarkable technological breakthrough. The Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System has the potential to transform the fishing industry, ensuring fairness and efficiency in the distribution of premix fuel. This is a significant stride towards achieving the goals of our fishing sector,” he remarked.

The automated system is anticipated to eliminate illegal activities such as diversion and hoarding, leading to fairer and more sustainable fuel distribution. Its real-time monitoring capabilities are expected to enhance efficiency, reduce waiting times, and improve overall customer satisfaction.

The Parliamentary Select Committee will now compile its observations and recommendations based on the site visits. These findings will be presented to Parliament, informing potential policy adjustments to further optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the premix fuel automation system.

As Ghana takes a giant leap into the future of premix fuel distribution, the Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System stands as a beacon of hope for a fair, transparent, and technologically advanced fishing industry. The parliamentary committee’s endorsement underscores the significance of this project in reshaping the landscape of Ghana’s vital agricultural and fishing sectors.

The installation of the systems at all 309 landing beaches nationwide will soon usher in a new era of efficiency in premix fuel supply. So far 50 of the systems are in place.