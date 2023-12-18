The Electoral Commission has reiterated its preparedness for the upcoming district Assembly elections scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The Director in charge of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe provided assurance regarding the handling of preparations for the elections.

He stated, “With the exception of ballot papers, all the materials are there, and when we are going, we don’t go with partial delivery; we go with full delivery, so we are not expecting to have shortages.”

In the view of Dr. Quaicoe, steps have been taken to prevent any shortages of electoral materials at polling stations.

“All things being equal, in case there are shortages, the district office will respond to such shortages,” he added, as reported by citinewsroom.

Dr. Quaicoe expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission’s ability to facilitate a seamless and fair electoral process.

“As we approach the district-level elections, the EC is confident in its ability to facilitate a seamless and fair electoral process, ensuring that all candidates have an equal opportunity to participate in this democratic exercise,” he stated.

In terms of voter guidelines, Dr. Quaicoe stressed the importance of knowing the candidates and their proposed developments for the electoral area.

He highlighted the non-partisan nature of the elections, stating, “It’s not about party affiliations but rather about what the person can do and the development they will bring on board as an assembly member.”

Regarding voting procedures, he cautioned voters against casting votes for two candidates, as it could lead to complications.

The voting period is set from 7: am to 5:pm, and Dr. Quaicoe urged voters not to coerce others into voting, emphasizing the importance of allowing individuals to exercise their voting rights willingly.

“No need to go and force someone to vote; allow people to vote willingly,” he advised.

