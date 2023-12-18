The Electoral Commission (EC) has said voters in Nkoranza North and South Districts will not partake in the upcoming district Assembly elections.

The Director in charge of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

The EC is expected to conduct the election in 6,215 electoral areas across the 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The exercise has been set for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

But Dr Quaicoe has explained that, the two districts have not met the four-year threshold for the electoral process.

The last district level election was held on December 17, 2019, however, the two districts had theirs on April 16, 2021, due to one reason or another.

In this regard, Dr Quaicoe said the two districts will have their elections conducted in 2025.

Meanwhile, EC has expressed its readiness for the exercise, stating electoral materials have already been deployed to some electoral areas with others still ongoing.