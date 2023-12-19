Former President John Mahama has urged all eligible Ghanaian voters to partake in the 2023 district assembly election today, December 19.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer made the clarion call on X.

He stated that, he will also exercise his franchise in Bole, hence all and sundry should go out and exercise their civic duty.

“I will be voting later this morning to elect Assembly and Unit Committee Members for my electoral area in Bole. It is our civic duty. Go out and Vote. Your vote in the district-level elections matters. Let’s work together to shape the future of our communities,” he wrote.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the election across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district Assemblies.

66, 257 aspirants are contesting for Assembly and Unit Committee positions in 6,215 electoral areas.

They comprise of 18,755 Assembly member aspirants and 47,502 unit committee.

