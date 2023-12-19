The Oti Regional Minister, Dr. Joshua Makubu, has urged Ghanaians to prioritise the upcoming district Assembly elections, emphasizing their crucial role in governance for community development.

Stressing the pivotal connection between governance and local development, the minister highlighted the need for active citizen participation in shaping the future of their districts.

Scheduled for December 19, 2023, the district assembly elections form a vital component of Ghana’s democratic process, enabling citizens to elect representatives who will directly impact local policies, resource allocation, and overall community welfare.

During an interaction with Joy News, Minister Dr. Joshua Makubu underscored the critical role that district assemblies play in addressing grassroots issues, managing local resources, and fostering a sense of community ownership.

“District Assembly elections are not just a routine exercise; they are a fundamental aspect of our democratic fabric. It is at the local level that decisions are made that directly affect our daily lives, from infrastructure development to social programs,” stated Minister Dr. Makubu. “We must approach these elections with the seriousness they deserve, as they shape the trajectory of our communities.”

In addition to urging citizen participation, the minister called for collaboration among community leaders, civil society organizations, and the media to raise awareness about the importance of the district assembly elections.

He stressed the need for disseminating information regarding the roles and responsibilities of district assemblies, as well as the potential impact of citizen involvement.

Minister, Dr. Joshua Makubu emphasised the importance of a transparent electoral process and called for candidates to conduct issue-based campaigns. He encouraged healthy debates that would enable voters to make informed decisions about the future leadership of their districts.

As the nation prepares for the district assembly elections, the minister’s words serve as a rallying call for Ghanaians to actively engage in the democratic process at the grassroots level.

By attaching due importance to these elections, citizens can contribute to the creation of resilient, responsive, and accountable local governance structures that will propel their communities forward.

