The lead coordinator for the Center for Decentralization Advocacy, Kojo Afari Yeboah, has described the district level election as partisan.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr. Yeboah claimed political parties are sponsoring candidates for the elections.

“We cannot pretend that the district level election is nonpartisan when we see party colors all over the posters. No one can convincingly argue that it is not partisan,” he said.

According to him, the influence of political parties is overwhelming in the Assembly election.

Mr. Yeboah claimed some Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary candidates are sponsoring candidate vying for Assembly and Unit Committee positions.

Their aim, he noted is to use the winners of the Assembly elections for their political interests.

He argued that, these political connections are easily visible, as candidates often use party colors to attract voters.

Going forward, Mr. Yeboah stressed the need for a review existing laws to make local government elections more competitive.

Over 66,000 individuals are competing for assembly and unit committee positions in the upcoming District Level Elections (DLEs) scheduled for December 19, 2023.

