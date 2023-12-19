The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled the District Assembly Elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The election was initially set to take place today, December 19, 2023 in 6,215 electoral areas across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

But a statement signed by the acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu said the exercise has been rescheduled to Thursday, December 21, 2023 due to technical challenges.

The statement was however silent on the names or number of electoral areas affected.

