The Electoral Commission (EC) will today, Thursday, December 21, hold the district Assembly elections in areas which were postponed last Tuesday.

Elections in about 40 districts in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions were rescheduled due to what the EC described as technical challenges.

Tuesday’s exercise what characterised by errors on the ballot papers, delays in distribution of voting materials and issues of non-functioning Biometric Verification Devices (BVD).

Relevant stakeholders including political parties and the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) have expressed displeasure with the turnout of events.

The EC has been blamed for not living up to expectations and must ensure such challenges do not occur in the 2024 election.

