Oti Regional Minister designate, DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd) is mourning the passing of Bernard Mensah Aborkugya, the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Krachi East municipality.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Minister expressed shock at the sudden demise of the MCE.

To him, Mr. Aborkugya death has deeply affected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region.

Late Aborkugya, recognized for his dedication and industriousness within the party, was renowned for his unwavering commitment to serving the constituents of Krachi East and his steadfast allegiance to the NPP.

The unexpected loss of the MCE has created a significant void within both the party and the community at large.

Read full statement below:

