The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a response to allegations by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) alleging ECG’s purported non-compliance with load management instructions.

In a letter dated March 28, 2024, GRIDCo raised concerns about ECG’s adherence to load management directives from GRIDCo’s System Control Centre (SCC), virtually accusing the power distributor of intransigence and putting the country’s power generation at risk.

ECG which has emphasised its commitment to cooperate with GRIDCo and maintain operational cohesion within the electricity value chain, has however expressed confusion and concern over the allegations, stating that GRIDCo’s characterisation of the situation lacks context and overlooks operational challenges faced by ECG.

“The letter which was received on 3rd April, 2024 portrays that there is no cohesion and cooperation in operational matters between ECG and GRIDCo in maintaining national power system integrity. ECG wants to reiterate that GRIDCo is our partner in the electricity value chain, and that we work closely together. This makes the presence and circulation of this letter confounding to ECG.”

According to ECG’s response, captured in a letter Myjoyonline has sighted, the issue primarily revolves around the timing and adequacy of load management requests received from GRIDCo. While ECG acknowledges receiving directives from GRIDCo to drop loads at specific Bulk Supply Points (BSPs), it highlights discrepancies in the timing of these requests and the resulting impact on operational planning.

ECG provided detailed statistics on load management requests received from GRIDCo between January and March 2024, demonstrating instances where requests were received shortly before peak or off-peak periods, limiting ECG’s ability to plan and inform customers adequately. Despite these challenges, ECG asserts that it has maintained a high level of compliance with load management requests, particularly in January and February 2024.

“It is a fact that GRIDCO routinely directs ECG’s System Operators to drop load at some of our Bulk Supply Points (BSPs), but the issue has been the inadequacy between the time these requests are received and the time these requests must be effected to sustain the integrity of the power system and also for ECG to inform its customers.

“It worthy to note that, between January and March 2024, sixty-four (64No.) requests were received from GRIDCo for load management. Out of this, forty (40No.) were for peak periods (18:00 – 24:00 hrs) and twenty-four (24No.) for off-peak (06:00 – 18:00 hrs) load management.

“Out of the forty (40no.) peak load requests, thirty-five (35No.) (88%) of them were received within an hour to the peak period. There were only five (5No) (12%) instances where ECG received the request within 2-3 hours of the peak period.

“Out of the Twenty-Four (24No.) off-peak load requests, three (3No) (13%) of them were received within 30 minutes to the off-peak period while the remaining Twenty-One (21 No.) (87%) instances were received far into the off-peak period.”

Furthermore, ECG highlighted specific incidents in March 2024 where operational challenges within its network led to a lower compliance rate with GRIDCo’s load management directives.

ECG also emphasised the need for GRIDCo to provide advance notice of load management requests to enable ECG to plan and execute operations effectively without unduly impacting customers.

The power distributor also reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with GRIDCo and other stakeholders to ensure the stability of the transmission system, however, ECG reiterated its request for GRIDCo to provide timely and comprehensive notices for load management operations to facilitate effective coordination and minimize disruptions to customers.

“It is noted that, requests from GRIDCo for load management are no longer for emergency operations, but are made on a routine day-to-day basis, becoming an irritation and disturbance to customers.

“ECG wishes to state that we will always cooperate with all relevant stakeholders including GRIDCo in order not to jeopardize the stability of the Transmission system. We however wish to reiterate our request that the Notice to our System Operators for load management should be received before 3:00pm for peak load and 4am for off-peak load management or to be received 24 hours ahead in each case, as what is happening now is no longer an emergency operation but seemingly a routine daily activity,” said the letter signed by ECG Managing Director, Samuel D. Mahama.

ALSO READ:

Why take the fall, blame ‘dumsor’ on transformers? ECG quizzed

‘Dumsor’: This is how much ECG needs to buy fuel

The lights are going to stay on – ECG MD